Where is All the Smoke in Tri-Cities Suddenly Coming From?

It seems that every day the smoke is more prevalent in Tri-Cities and I think I know why.

Smoke Blows Into Pasco, Kennewick, & Richland, Washington

In the last couple of days, the smell of smoke seems to be getting stronger and stronger in the Columbia Basin. At first, I thought it was from the storage fire out in Finley, however soon it became clear the problem was likely blowing in from somewhere else. Yes, the Lineage Logistics storage is still smoldering today, however, not enough to create the smoky haze we have been dealing with for a few days. Normally, our wind comes from the south, but lately, it has come from a different direction.

Canadian Wildfires Blow Smoke into Washington State

The most likely culprit for the cause of our new smoke problem is wildfires in Canada. For the last few days, the wind through our area has been blowing south/southwest and is from large fires in Canada. Until recently, those fires have blown smoke into mostly only the east coast, but the shift in wind direction has made the northwest the new target.

Wildfire Near Yakima Might Also Contribute to the Smoke in Tri-Cities

There is another possibility that some of the smoke in our area is coming from a 100-acre fire near Yakima called the Harlan Landing Fire. However, because of the southern wind direction, its impact would be minimal at best and is most likely out after burning 100 acres. That fire was last updated on May 09 2024 but it does still show as active on the map. Even with the visible smoke in the air, almost all air quality sensors are showing green with good air quality. Maybe my eyes and nose are sensing something else, or their sensors need to be checked. Explore the interactive fire map for yourself at Fire.airnow.gov.

