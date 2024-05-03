A local politician and former mayor has tossed their hat in the ring for a Washington State House of Representatives race ahead of the May 10 filing deadline.

In a press release, Former Grandview Mayor and Republican Gloria Mendoza announced on Thursday (May 2, 2024) afternoon that she is running for the state House of Representatives in the 14th District. Her past political career includes serving on the Grandview City Council before becoming mayor.

In the press release, Mendoza said: “I am anxious to represent the Lower Valley, as well as all of the district,” she said.

Mendoza’s Roots in the Grandview Area

She has deep roots in the region, as she has been a resident of Grandview for 45 years. As a student, she attended Grandview High School and Yakima Valley College before returning to her hometown to begin a career serving others. This included assisting farm workers by guiding them to enhance their lives through education.

Her press release says that Mendoza is known as a community advocate who can bring people together and get things done.

Washington State House of Representatives 14th District

The 14th Legislative District includes most of Yakima County and all of Klickitat County.

Elections for the Washington House of Representatives occur this year, with the general election on November 5, 2024. The primary is August 6, 2024.