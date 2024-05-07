Longtime Tri-Cities Realtor Announces Run For Commissioner

Successful Real Estate brokerage owner, Jeff Smart, has announced his candidacy for Benton County Commissioner in District 1.

“I feel called to serve the citizens of Benton County and bring my management skills to the table for all” says Smart. “Whether it’s been in Real Estate management or international business management, I know the path to bringing together groups to accomplish a goal.”

The Kamiakin Brave and Washington State Cougar intends to bring a number of issues to the forefront of his campaign. Those issues include but are not limited to:

A much needed emphasis on mental health services for youth as well as adults in our County.

An accounting of property taxes for all citizens in the County, as well as the public safety tax.

Working with the State to bring more affordable housing availability to the area.

When discussing the housing situation Smart said:

We have to bring more buildable land into the urban growth boundary to allow builders to construct homes that more citizens can afford.

Jeff has a history of leadership in his industry serving as local President of the Tri City Association of Realtors in 2018 and currently as the Washington State Association of Realtors President. Smart has always promoted transparency with any group charged with caretaking of member or community funds.

Those that pay for the County with their hard-earned money, deserve to know where it is being spent and how they can advise on its use.

Born and raised in Benton County, Smart has seen the area grow over the last number of decades. He has also made it a priority to give back to the community. Aside from work, Smart likes to devote his time to not just his wife, Dani, and their five children and nine grandchildren, but to local community support groups.

If you have questions for Jeff about his platform, issues he is passionate about, or his campaign, you can reach him via email at jeffjsmart@gmail.com