Washington State Once Built a Bridge out of Storage Parts Near Tri-Cities!?

Washington State Once Used A Bridge That Was In Storage For A New Bridge

Have you ever heard of a bridge being brought out of storage and reused?

Do You Realize That Washington State Once Reused A Bridge From Storage?

I was surprised that you could actually put an entire bridge into storage but it happened right here in Washington with the old Vantage Bridge.

Here's the amazing story about how the old Vantage Bridge became the Lyons Ferry Bridge.

Built in 1927, this historic bridge was dismantled in the early 1960s but instead of being scrapped, it was stored away for future use.

google street view google street view loading...

In 1968, it was reconstructed as the Lyons Ferry Bridge on State Route 261 near Starbuck, Washington.

The Vantage Bridge originally spanned the Columbia River near Vantage, Washington, however, by the early 1960s, it was no longer able to accommodate increasing traffic demands and a decision was made to dismantle the bridge.

Instead of disposing of the materials, officials decided to take apart the bridge and store it for potential reuse.

By Thad Roan from Littleton, CO, USA, http://www.Bridgepix.com - Bridge at Lyons Ferry, Washington, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2544712 By Thad Roan from Littleton, CO, USA, http://www.Bridgepix.com - Bridge at Lyons Ferry, Washington, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2544712 loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Lyons Ferry Bridge project came about as part of efforts to improve transportation infrastructure in rural areas of Washington State. The decision to repurpose the old Vantage Bridge for this new location near Tri-Cities was not only cost-effective but also allowed for preserving a piece of history.

It took several years to plan and execute the reconstruction process, but in 1968, the new Lyons Ferry Bridge opened to traffic.

credit: google maps credit: google maps loading...

Driving across the Lyons Ferry Bridge today is like taking a trip back in time. The structure itself has stood the test of time and remains a testament to solid engineering and craftsmanship from nearly a century ago.

As you cross over the Snake and Palouse Rivers at this scenic spot near Starbuck Washington, you can appreciate the historical significance of this unique bridge.

The bridge also known as the Snake River Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

It would've been cool to have lived during the 60's to see them transport this bridge from one location to another - WOW

8 Lost Ghost Towns in Washington Looking to see a piece of history? Pack up for a road trip and check out these Washington ghost towns. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals