Urgent: WA Compliance With REAL ID Required by May 2025

Don't procrastinate. The REAL ID Act goes into effect on May 7, 2025.

U.S. residents will need to provide a REAL ID compliant license/ID for entry to federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and boarding commercial airplanes. The card must be REAL ID compliant unless the resident is using an alternative acceptable document such as a passport or enhanced driver's license.

Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes. Most EDLs do not contain the star marking and this is acceptable.

What will happen when REAL ID is enforced?

On May 7th, 2025, you'll need more than a driver's license to fly. There are several options, such as a passport, military ID, employment authorization card. Visit REALIDWA.com to find out if you're ready to fly.

What is REAL ID?

REAL ID is a federal law, not a specific identification card. The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005. It establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses and ID cards. Anyone traveling by air or visiting federal buildings must provide a REAL ID-compliant document.

How do I get a REAL ID?

Visit the WA Department of Licensing to find out which documentation is required to get a REAL ID. You'll need to provide documentation showing your full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of address and lawful status. I've already made an appointment for an Enhanced Driver's License.

