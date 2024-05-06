The One Major Holiday You Can Thank Washington State For

The Origins Of Father's Day Has Its Roots Deeply In Washington State

Do you realize that we might not have one major holiday that we celebrate if it wasn't for Washington State?

How Washington State Played A Part In Father's Day History

As Mother's Day approaches, you'd be surprised that the obvious Father's Day didn't exist until after a Spokane Washington resident pushed for its creation.

The concept of Father's Day can be traced back to 1908 when Grace Golden Clayton suggested the idea to honor those men who had tragically died in a mining accident in the United States. However, her proposal did not gain traction at that time.

It wasn't until 1909 when Sonora Smart Dodd, inspired by attending a Mother's Day service at church, decided to push for the recognition of Father's Day on a national level.

Sonora was raised by her father alone after her mother passed away during childbirth and she believed that fathers deserved a day of appreciation just like mothers.

iStock via Getty Images iStock via Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

After convincing the Spokane Ministerial Association to support her cause, Sonora Smart Dodd successfully celebrated the first Father's Day at the Spokane YMCA on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington.

It took decades for Father's Day to catch on. Still, over time, other cities and states began recognizing and celebrating Father's Day until it was officially declared a national holiday by President Richard Nixon in 1972.

Today, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year.

While Mother's Day may have been established earlier and received more widespread recognition initially, Father's Day has grown in popularity over the years thanks to its origins in Spokane, Washington.

...Now go give your dad a big hug!