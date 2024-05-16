These 3 Washington State Hot Spots Voted the Best for Night Owls

If you are always partying after midnight in Washington, you probably have been seen in one of these 3 popular places!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Mixbook Poll Crowns Washington's 3 Best Spots for Night Life.

Summer is almost here, and with the warmer weather comes flocks of young people getting out in bars and clubs to mingle. Some areas in Washington have a vibrant nightlife while others are much more sleepy. When I think of late nights, the first thing that comes to mind for me is "the city that never sleeps", Las Vegas. It is no surprise that Las Vegas comes in at #1 in the USA for nightlife or Manhatten comes in the Top 5. However, it does surprise me that 3 locations in Washington made the national Top 150 list recently published by Mixbook.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Pike Place Market Named as Washington's Most Popular

There were three different Washington State locations that made the Top 150 list for the best nightlife in the USA. See the Top 10 and the 3 in Wahington on the list and what Mixbook had to say about each one below.

Washington's 3 Best Nightlife Locations

The Top Ten were as follows:

1. Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada

2. French Quarter, New Orleans, Louisiana

3. Kailua-Kona, Big Island, Hawaii

4. SoHo, Manhattan, New York

5. Downtown Anchorage, Alaska

6. Savannah Historic District, Georgia

7. Old Colorado City, Colorado Springs.

8. Downtown Nashville, Tennessee

9. Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas

10. Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii

Mixbook is a #1 rated photo book company and commissioned 3,000 seasoned travelers to establish these 150 top areas in the U.S. for nocturnal life. Read more about their story by clicking here.