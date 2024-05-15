Save The Date: The 22nd Annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards

The 22nd Annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards is coming up and will surely be another home run!

Honoring the athletes, teams, and coaches who bring the knowledge, drive, and attitudes to make Yakima Valley sports so incredible!

Presented by Les Schwab Tires, the 22nd Annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards will take place at the Yakima Convention Center on June 5th!

Narrowing down the nominees and winners is a tough task. Luckily, the Yakima Herald-Republic is up for the challenge!

Man speaking into a microphone at a podium. Courtesy of Yakima Valley Sports Commission loading...

Tickets are now on sale for $15 each at YakimaSportsAwards.com.

The 22nd Annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards is only possible with the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and several other great local sponsors!

Special thanks to the Valley Mall, Legends Casino-Hotel, Yakima Herald-Republic, Pepsi, Les Schwab Tires, Prosser Orthopedic Center, Pacific Power, Community Health of Central Washington, City of Yakima, City of Selah, Yakima Convention & Event Center, Yakima Valley Tourism, Visit Union Gap, Aquafina, AMR, Bear Event Services, CW9/KIMA/KUNW, State Fair Park & Event Center, The Print Guys, Yakima Chief Hops, Townsquare Media, Pacific Print and Thread, Ron’s Coin & Collectables, Tree Top, Shields Novolex, Yakima Hop Storage, Yakima Quality Hops, Baden Sports, and Sozo Sports of Central Washington!

group of people winning an award Courtesy of Yakima Valley Sports Commission loading...

The 22nd Annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards!

Honoring athletes, teams, and coaches in more than 20 interscholastic sports throughout the valley!

a couple holding a sports award plaque. Courtesy of Yakima Valley Sports Commission loading...

June 5th @ 7 pm at the Yakima Convention Center (10 N 8th Street).

For more information, to purchase tickets, and to see 2023’s nominees and winners, visit YakimaSportsAwards.com.

Sports awards flyer. Courtesy of Yakima Valley Sports Commission loading...

