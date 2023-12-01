The holiday season in Tri-Cities is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables, and plug in the holographic projector.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our friends and neighbors here in Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, and surrounding communities. After all we've gone through together this year, the 2023 season is no different.

Tri-Cities is already prepared for a warm welcome to the holiday season. The Lighted Boat Parade will start December off with the delightful joy of holiday lights glinting off the waters of the Columbia River. Many of us will wander over to see the 20th annual Senske Services Holiday Light Show to be dazzled by half a million lights for a cause. Towns will light up their Christmas trees in the spirit of cheer.

Now it's your turn to join us in lighting up Tri-Cities even as winter tries to chase us indoors. How many Santas will fit in your yard? How bright will the lights crossing your roof be? We want to know!

Take a look at some of Tri-Cities' best holiday lights displays below. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us and you could win $500 and a $1000 gift card to Golf Universe!