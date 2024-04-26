A person was hit while walking across a street in Bremerton

Washington State Patrol Troopers are calling it a severe hit-and-run accident

The Washington State Patrol has put out a plea for witnesses to the hit-and-run

Washington State Patrol Troopers l hope to discover more about a severe hit-and-run case in Bremerton, Washington.

The Bremerton Hit and Run Details

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is hoping to find witnesses who saw a vehicle versus pedestrian serious injury hit-and-run collision back on Friday, April 19, after 9:45 in the morning along State Route 303 near Northeast Riddell Road.

According to investigators, a walker was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a car entering the turn lane. Witnesses told troopers that the vehicle, which looked like a grey/silver Nissan Leaf or Versa, was to blame for hitting the man. Witnesses also said the car had a yellow sticker in the top right corner of the rear window.

An Urgent Plea by the Washington State Patrol for Witnesses

WSP detectives are looking for any information and hope that more whiteness may have observed the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Osberg by phone at (360) 473-0300 ext. 0 or email at Michael.Osberg@wsp.wa.gov.