Krampusnacht is Coming to town in the Northwest's Puget Sound Area.

Krampusnacht in Bremerton, Washington

Celebrate the Ancient tradition of Krampusnacht this year in Bremerton, Washington. Krampusnacht Bremerton is a unique event to kick off the holiday season. In celebrating the Bavarian tradition, Krampus Bremerton brings festive fun to the Kitsap Peninsula and the surrounding Puget Sound area. Krampus is a centuries-old tradition, pre-dating St. Nicholas. The tradition inspires people to be nice by deterring bad behavior. The event is planned and organized by Eric Morley and Krampus Bremerton.

"Krampusnacht Bremerton is the premiere home for Krampus in the Pacific Northwest and the best place to celebrate a more authentic tradition with a fully indulgent Krampus experience," said Morley.

Krampus Bremerton

Krampus Bremerton is an organization founded by Eric Morley. The group started building up Krampus in the Puget Sound area of Washington State and creating opportunities for more people to get involved in Krampus. Morley's group partners with other regional artists (e.g., Krampus Seattle and Krampus 253) to participate in regional events.

In addition to forming a troupe, Morley also organizes other Krampus-themed events. The most notable one is Krampusnacht Bremerton, which attempts to follow a more Bavarian tradition, though incorporating some American themes (replacing St. Nicholas with Santa Claus) for more familiarity in our country.

Who is Krampus?

Traditional lore describes Krampus as a horned, half-goat creature that traditionally emerges on December 5th every year. In keeping with the Perchten (an Austrian festival) tradition, Krampus Bremerton makes appearances throughout the Christmas season, most notably in downtown Bremerton on the first Friday of every December for Krampusnacht Bremerton.

For info on the event and Krampus Bremerton, check out their website.