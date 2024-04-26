Meet Juno…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Juno is a beautiful, big hearted four and a half year old girl who has called the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) home since October of last year. This gorgeous Pitbull has a big heart to go with her big eyes and big smile and is hoping her furever home comes soon.

Juno exudes an infectious zest for life, evident in her love for playtime and boundless energy. Her playful nature knows no bounds, and she delights in chasing balls, frolicking in the sunshine, and engaging in interactive games with her human friends.

Juno is a one-of-a-kind companion, fiercely loyal and endlessly affectionate to those she trusts. With a wag of her tail and a gleam in her eyes, Juno is always ready for an adventure. This lovely girl does have some special needs because of her fierce loyalty to her human (s).

While she adores human company, she prefers to be the sole focus of attention and does not get along well with other dogs. Additionally, Juno's lively nature means she is not suited to a home with cats or small animals. She thrives in an environment where she can be the center of attention, receiving all the love and care she deserves.

If you are looking for one dog to focus your love and attention on, then Juno is your girl as shew will give that love back to you. Despite her quirks, Juno is an incredibly loving and loyal companion, eagerly awaiting the chance to find her perfect match.

With her playful spirit and unwavering devotion, Juno is sure to bring endless joy and companionship to the lucky individual or family willing to open their hearts and homes to her.