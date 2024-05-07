A dog walk in Seattle turns into terror

Seattle Police say man in Seattle, walking his dog was bitten by another man during a scrap about a bike in the Chinatown-International District last Sunday morning, (May 5, 2024).

Just after 10 am, Seattle Police officers got a 911 call along Main Street near the 700th block. Officers say they found a 39-year-old man with two severely injured fingers. In addition, police also found another man with stab wounds on his back.

Detectives say the dog walker got into a fight with another man about a bicycle. The man with the stab wounds bit the dog walker’s fingers while the dog walker defended himself with a keychain knife.

Both men were treated by crews with Seattle Fire Department and were transported to Harborview Medical Center and the dog was not injured.

Investigators are actively seeking to understand the events leading up to the altercation. If you possess any information pertaining to this incident, please reach out to the Violent Crimes Tip Line of the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.