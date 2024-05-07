Summer Beverages: Refreshers and Cold Brews

I have some very exciting news for all you Starbucks fanatics out there. Starbucks has released their summer lineup of drinks, their line of limited-edition Stanley cups, single-origin beans, and delicious eats. First Starbucks has rolled out its summer lineup, featuring exciting new beverages and returning favorites. The Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers® beverages are the stars of the season, with a delightful twist—popping raspberry-flavored pearls. These drinks are available in a range of variations, including a refreshing lemonade option and a non-dairy choice with coconut milk.

summer drink loading...

Additionally, the popular White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew makes a comeback, joining a delicious new range of summer-themed bakery items like the Orange Cream Cake Pop and the Pineapple Cloud Cake.

Coffee Starbucks / Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Coffee

Limited-Time Single-Origin Coffees

For coffee enthusiasts, Starbucks is introducing limited-time single-origin coffees from Colombia and Bali. These exclusive offerings allow you to experience unique flavor profiles and expand your coffee palate.

Special Promotions and New Coffee Blends

To celebrate the summer season, Starbucks is offering exclusive promotions through its mobile app. Customers can enjoy 50% off handcrafted drinks every Friday throughout May and personalized offers every Monday starting May 13. Starbucks is also introducing a new unsweetened Iced Coffee Blend made with Latin American beans, giving you the flexibility to customize your coffee with various syrups and milk options.

Get our free mobile app

Stanly Starbucks / Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Stanly

New Merchandise: Starbucks Stanley and More

Starbucks has partnered with Stanley for a limited-edition collection of summer merchandise. The collaboration features a colorful assortment of tumblers and other drinkware that are perfect for keeping your drinks cool during the hot summer months. Beyond this collaboration, Starbucks Reserve locations in Seattle will also have new summer-themed menu items, such as the Pineapple Rum Float, which combines Starbucks Reserve coffee with Ten to One Dark Rum.

Things to do in Washington State Social media could be down, or you may just simply be looking for something to do in our great Evergreen state, check out these options! Gallery Credit: Aly

The 11 Best Pizza Spots in Tri-Cities, Washington