The 2024 Tri-Cities Golf Card Is Here

The 2024 Tri-Cities Golf Card Is Here

Canva

Warmer weather is finally here, and that means it's time to get golfing with the 2024 Tri-Cities Golf Card from Townsquare Media!

The Golf Card offers five total rounds of golf: one 18-hole round each at these participating courses:

  • Black Rock Creek Golf Course
  • Horn Rapids Golf Course
  • Veterans Memorial Golf Course
  • West Richland Golf Course
  • Zintel Creek Golf Course

That's a total of 90 holes of golf - for only $100! At a value of about $1 a hole, you can't go wrong with this deal for yourself or the local golfer in your life.

This deal is limited - so make sure you're ready when the sale goes live on Friday, April 26, 2024!

For more details and to grab your 2024 Tri-Cities Golf Card, visit SeizeTheDeal.com!

 

 

 

Categories: Sports

More From 610 KONA