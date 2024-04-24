The 2024 Tri-Cities Golf Card Is Here

Warmer weather is finally here, and that means it's time to get golfing with the 2024 Tri-Cities Golf Card from Townsquare Media!

The Golf Card offers five total rounds of golf: one 18-hole round each at these participating courses:

Black Rock Creek Golf Course

Horn Rapids Golf Course

Veterans Memorial Golf Course

West Richland Golf Course

Zintel Creek Golf Course

That's a total of 90 holes of golf - for only $100! At a value of about $1 a hole, you can't go wrong with this deal for yourself or the local golfer in your life.

This deal is limited - so make sure you're ready when the sale goes live on Friday, April 26, 2024!

For more details and to grab your 2024 Tri-Cities Golf Card, visit SeizeTheDeal.com!