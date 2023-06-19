Yakima Police Have a New Job? Writing Parking Tickets

When the Yakima City Council met earlier this month the council decided to table a move to create paid parking in downtown Yakima. Downtown business owners have presented a plan to the council that calls for a mix of paid and free parking in downtown.

A LACK OF ENFORCEMENT HAS BEEN A CONSTANT PROBLEM

While the council hasn't yet made a decision about paid parking business owner Joe Mann says he's confident the plan will be approved by the city in the near future.

Many business owners have been concerned about a lack of parking enforcement which city officials say has been lacking in the downtown area.

YAKIMA POLICE ARE NOW HANDLING PARKING DUTIES FOR THE CITY

That's changed however. The Yakima Police Department is now in charge of parking enforcement. City officials say parking enforcement will increase with Officers now looking for violations. City officials say the move of enforcement to the police department is aimed at "streamlining the parking enforcement process and efficiency of city resources."

In other words watch where you park because enforcement is back in the city of Yakima with Officers now ticketing violators. If you get a ticket you'll be paying a fine.

SO WHEN DO WE EXPECT TO SEE PAID PARKING DOWNTOWN?

As for paid parking downtown? It's still up in the air with no decision yet from the Yakima City Council. The current plan from the Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison calls for paid parking in downtown lots and on street parking from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday with free parking on Sundays. The city proposes using an app and charging stations to allow people to pay for the parking. The proposed cost is $1 per hour. Currently parking is free for 2 hours in the downtown parking lots but city officials say there's little if no enforcement.

