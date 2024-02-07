Top 6 Cozy Valentine&#8217;s Day Spots in the Yakima Valley

Adelia Wine Cellars

Sometimes, I get red with envy when I see coworkers getting flowers and candy getting delivered to the office for Valentine’s Day.

Then I count my blessings because it means I don’t have to shave or get waxed for the night. HA! No romantic Valentine’s Day dinners at restaurants for me. I’ll just stay at home and probably watch old reruns of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

A little Netflix + Me.

I've got a list of the top 6 most romantic and cozy restaurants in the Yakima Valley to have Valentine's Day dinner, but there are some other Valentine’s Day themed events happening before then.

February 7th thru 17th

Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge in Naches

Feb 8th

AntoLin Cellars Paint Party in Downtown Yakima

February 10th

February 11th

Bron Yr Aur Brewing in Naches

 

February 13th

Treveri Cellars in Wapato

 

If you’re thinking about where you’re going to make last minute Valentine’s Day dinner reservations this year, (you’re a little late on that, huh, bub?) there are six romantic restaurants in the Valley who have announced their holiday meal events.

And before you ask, Yakima's most popular restaurant, Crafted, said they will be closed for Valentine’s Day!

THE 6 Most Romantic Yakima Valley Restaurants for Valentine's Day

In the mood for love a la carte? Besides Crafted, try one of these romantic places for your next hot and heavy dinner date.

