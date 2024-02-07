Top 6 Cozy Valentine’s Day Spots in the Yakima Valley
Sometimes, I get red with envy when I see coworkers getting flowers and candy getting delivered to the office for Valentine’s Day.
Then I count my blessings because it means I don’t have to shave or get waxed for the night. HA! No romantic Valentine’s Day dinners at restaurants for me. I’ll just stay at home and probably watch old reruns of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
A little Netflix + Me.
I've got a list of the top 6 most romantic and cozy restaurants in the Yakima Valley to have Valentine's Day dinner, but there are some other Valentine’s Day themed events happening before then.
February 7th thru 17th
Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge in Naches
Feb 8th
AntoLin Cellars Paint Party in Downtown Yakima
February 10th
- Weekend Getaway at Elk Ridge Campground in Naches
- Valentine’s Day Mini-Market at Public House East in Yakima
- Valentine’s Day Pop-Up at Zillah Civic Center
February 11th
February 13th
If you’re thinking about where you’re going to make last minute Valentine’s Day dinner reservations this year, (you’re a little late on that, huh, bub?) there are six romantic restaurants in the Valley who have announced their holiday meal events.
And before you ask, Yakima's most popular restaurant, Crafted, said they will be closed for Valentine’s Day!
THE 6 Most Romantic Yakima Valley Restaurants for Valentine's Day
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
