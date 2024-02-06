11 Hilariously, Horribly Mispronounced City Names in Oregon

I've been using Airbnb instead of staying at hotels for quite some time. They're typically cheaper and if not, far cozier and "lived-in." There's a heart that you can feel when you step inside a rental that's been well cared for.





In all of my travels across Washington and Oregon, I have never seen an Airbnb rental with as much character as this geodesic dome in Bend. It gives me hints of Return of the Jedi and even some Lord of the Rings. I've never stayed in Bend, Oregon but this rental has me making some plans. See what I mean below.