11 Hilariously, Horribly Mispronounced City Names in Oregon
The other day, I heard someone talking about the city of Portland and they clarified that they were talking about the city in Maine, not Ore-uh-GON.
My right eye started twitching.
It’s pronounced OR-aginn, for crying out loud. At least, that’s the way I’ve always been taught to say it.
It’s also a hoot to hear people mispronounce these Oregon LANDMARKS, like…
Heceta Head Lighthouse
Champoeg State Park
Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge
- Deschutes (Somebody on Reddit said they heard it pronounced Day-SKOOT-taze
- Willamette (pronounced w’LAMMIT, not w’LAMMITEE or WILL-uh-met))
- Tigard (tiger’d)
- Lake Oswego
- Glisan (pronounced “Gleesin)
- Helvetia (Hint: It’s not Helvetica; that is a font!)
- Tualatin (It’s not Tua-LATE-in)
- Yachats (Yak-Hats)
- The Dalles (Please don’t call it The Dallas)
- Aloha (pronounced Uh-LOWuh)
- Coquille (pronounced Ko-KEEL)
I've been using Airbnb instead of staying at hotels for quite some time. They're typically cheaper and if not, far cozier and "lived-in." There's a heart that you can feel when you step inside a rental that's been well cared for.
In all of my travels across Washington and Oregon, I have never seen an Airbnb rental with as much character as this geodesic dome in Bend. It gives me hints of Return of the Jedi and even some Lord of the Rings. I've never stayed in Bend, Oregon but this rental has me making some plans. See what I mean below.
In 1806 Captain Clark of the Corps of Discovery described what is now Ecola State Park in Oregon as "…the grandest and most pleasing prospects which my eyes ever surveyed…". I completely agree with Captain Clark and that's why I make it a point to visit the park, which is near Cannon Beach, each year.
