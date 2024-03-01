Just because a restaurant, grocery, or food cart fails a routine inspection from the Yakima Health District doesn't mean that all is not salvageable. There will be a follow-up inspection that gives the establishment a chance to get caught up to health district industry standards. Thankfully, most food establishments are able to turn things around on the follow-up.



Before we get to the ones who failed their health inspections, let's take a look at the ones who had a follow-up from 2023 inspections.

THE FOLLOWING YAKIMA COUNTY RESTAURANTS AND GROCERS HAD A FOLLOW-UP REINSPECTION IN JANUARY 2024:

1 . EL PORTON ZILLAH: 1/11/2024

Re-inspection Required: 35/35. No CFPM on staff. Improper barriers to prevent bare hand contact. Improper cold holding.

2 . EL SOL MEAT MARKET: 1/30/2024

Re-inspection Required: 80/85. No CFPM on staff. Improper cooling procedures. Improper hot holding. Room temperature storage. Inadequate equipment for temperature control.

3 . HAROLD'S GENERAL MERCHANDISE: 1/30/2024

Follow-Up Inspection Required: 55/55. No CFPM, Improper hot holding, Room temperature storage.

4 . MINADO BUFFET (2 Re-Inspection follow-ups in January 2024)

Follow-Up Inspection: Re-inspection Required. 1/11/2024: 50/50. Proper cooling procedures. No room temperature storage.

Follow-Up Inspection: Re-inspection Required.1/26/2024: 10/10. Proper cold holding temperatures.

5 . WRAY'S FOOD & DRUG, SUMMITVIEW AVE: 1/22/2024

Re-Inspection Required: 40/45. Certified manager on staff, adequate handwashing facilities, Proper hot holding temperatures.

Yakima County Restaurants That Failed Health Inspections in January 2024

THE FOLLOWING ELEVEN YAKIMA COUNTY RESTAURANTS AND GROCERS FAILED HEALTH DISTRICT INSPECTIONS IN JANUARY 2024:

1 . BOB'S BURGERS & BREW: 1/30/2024

Bob's Burgers Yakima Happy Hour Bob's Burgers Yakima via Google Maps loading...

Routine Inspection: 35/35. Food not in good condition. Improper cooling.

2 . CARNICERIA GUADALAJARA (Failed inspection twice in January 2024)

Carniceria Guadalajara Carniceria Guadalajara via Google Maps loading...

Routine Inspection on January 8th: 55/55. No certified manager on staff, raw meats are not stored away from ready to eat food, improper hot holding temperatures, potential food contamination not prevented during storage, in-use utensils improperly stored.

Follow-up Inspection on January 25th: 30/30. No CFPM on staff. Improper hot holding temperatures.

3 . COCOMAYAS DESSERTS LLC: 1/3/2024

Cocomaya's Desserts Cocomaya's Desserts via Google Maps loading...

Routine Inspection: 35/43 - No certified manager. Raw meats not stored below or away from ready to eat food. Improper cold holding temperatures. No accurate thermometer provided. Not compliant with valid permit. Sanitizer concentration insufficient. In-use utensils improperly stored.

4 . EL FOGON RESTAURANT LLC, SUNNYSIDE: 1/26/24

El Fogon in Sunnyside El Fogon Google Street View loading...

Routine Inspection: 60/60. No Certified Manager on staff. Improper date marking procedures. Improper cooling procedures. Improper cold holding temperatures. Improper storage of toxic substances.

5 . FIESTA FOODS, SUNNYSIDE AND YAKIMA: 1/10/2024

Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside and Yakima Fiesta Foods Google Street View loading...

Routine Inspection: 40/40 No CFPM on staff. Inadequate handwashing facility. Improper date marking. Improper species separation. Improper cold holding. (Passed the Follow-Up Inspection.)

6 . FONDA EL HABANERO: 1/10/2024

Fondita El Habanero Google Street View loading...

Routine Inspection: 40/40 No CFPM on staff. Improper date marking. Improper hot holding temperatures.

7 . GARCIA'S DRIVE - THRU, GRANDVIEW: 1/30/2024

Garcia's Drive-Thru in Grandview Google Street View loading...

Routine Inspection: 45/50. Improper date marking. Improper cooling procedures. Improper cold holding temperatures.

8 . NEW YORK TERIYAKI, UNION GAP, S. 72ND AVE, FRUITVALE BLVD, N 1ST ST: 1/24/2024

New York Teriyaki S 72nd Ave Google Street View loading...

Routine Inspection: 10/10. No hot water available. Closure item.

9 . TACOS EL REY: 1/24/24

Tacos El Rey Google Street View loading...

Routine Inspection: 55/55. Inadequate handwashing facilities. Food in bad condition. Improper date marking. Improper cooling procedures.

10 . UNION GAP FOOD MART: 1/10/2024

Union Gap Food Mart Google Street View loading...

Routine Inspection: 85/85. No certified manager on staff, food worker cards not current for all food workers, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding temperatures, no accurate thermometer provided, toxic chemicals improperly stored, noncompliance with valid permit.

11 . ZIRKLE FRUIT COMPANY: 1/5/2024

Zirkle Fruit Company Google Street View loading...

Routine Inspection: 55/55. No certified manager on staff, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking procedures for food at high risk for Listeria, improper hot holding temperatures, inaccurate thermometer provided and used to evaluate temperature of TCS foods.

