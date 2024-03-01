Yakima County Restaurants That Failed Health Inspections in January 2024
Just because a restaurant, grocery, or food cart fails a routine inspection from the Yakima Health District doesn't mean that all is not salvageable. There will be a follow-up inspection that gives the establishment a chance to get caught up to health district industry standards. Thankfully, most food establishments are able to turn things around on the follow-up.
Before we get to the ones who failed their health inspections, let's take a look at the ones who had a follow-up from 2023 inspections.
THE FOLLOWING YAKIMA COUNTY RESTAURANTS AND GROCERS HAD A FOLLOW-UP REINSPECTION IN JANUARY 2024:
1 . EL PORTON ZILLAH: 1/11/2024
Re-inspection Required: 35/35. No CFPM on staff. Improper barriers to prevent bare hand contact. Improper cold holding.
2 . EL SOL MEAT MARKET: 1/30/2024
Re-inspection Required: 80/85. No CFPM on staff. Improper cooling procedures. Improper hot holding. Room temperature storage. Inadequate equipment for temperature control.
3 . HAROLD'S GENERAL MERCHANDISE: 1/30/2024
Follow-Up Inspection Required: 55/55. No CFPM, Improper hot holding, Room temperature storage.
4 . MINADO BUFFET (2 Re-Inspection follow-ups in January 2024)
Follow-Up Inspection: Re-inspection Required. 1/11/2024: 50/50. Proper cooling procedures. No room temperature storage.
Follow-Up Inspection: Re-inspection Required.1/26/2024: 10/10. Proper cold holding temperatures.
5 . WRAY'S FOOD & DRUG, SUMMITVIEW AVE: 1/22/2024
Re-Inspection Required: 40/45. Certified manager on staff, adequate handwashing facilities, Proper hot holding temperatures.
See Also: Yakima Area Restaurants We Miss That Permanently Closed in 2023
THE FOLLOWING ELEVEN YAKIMA COUNTY RESTAURANTS AND GROCERS FAILED HEALTH DISTRICT INSPECTIONS IN JANUARY 2024:
1 . BOB'S BURGERS & BREW: 1/30/2024
Routine Inspection: 35/35. Food not in good condition. Improper cooling.
2 . CARNICERIA GUADALAJARA (Failed inspection twice in January 2024)
Routine Inspection on January 8th: 55/55. No certified manager on staff, raw meats are not stored away from ready to eat food, improper hot holding temperatures, potential food contamination not prevented during storage, in-use utensils improperly stored.
Follow-up Inspection on January 25th: 30/30. No CFPM on staff. Improper hot holding temperatures.
3 . COCOMAYAS DESSERTS LLC: 1/3/2024
Routine Inspection: 35/43 - No certified manager. Raw meats not stored below or away from ready to eat food. Improper cold holding temperatures. No accurate thermometer provided. Not compliant with valid permit. Sanitizer concentration insufficient. In-use utensils improperly stored.
4 . EL FOGON RESTAURANT LLC, SUNNYSIDE: 1/26/24
Routine Inspection: 60/60. No Certified Manager on staff. Improper date marking procedures. Improper cooling procedures. Improper cold holding temperatures. Improper storage of toxic substances.
5 . FIESTA FOODS, SUNNYSIDE AND YAKIMA: 1/10/2024
Routine Inspection: 40/40 No CFPM on staff. Inadequate handwashing facility. Improper date marking. Improper species separation. Improper cold holding. (Passed the Follow-Up Inspection.)
6 . FONDA EL HABANERO: 1/10/2024
Routine Inspection: 40/40 No CFPM on staff. Improper date marking. Improper hot holding temperatures.
7 . GARCIA'S DRIVE - THRU, GRANDVIEW: 1/30/2024
Routine Inspection: 45/50. Improper date marking. Improper cooling procedures. Improper cold holding temperatures.
8 . NEW YORK TERIYAKI, UNION GAP, S. 72ND AVE, FRUITVALE BLVD, N 1ST ST: 1/24/2024
Routine Inspection: 10/10. No hot water available. Closure item.
9 . TACOS EL REY: 1/24/24
Routine Inspection: 55/55. Inadequate handwashing facilities. Food in bad condition. Improper date marking. Improper cooling procedures.
10 . UNION GAP FOOD MART: 1/10/2024
Routine Inspection: 85/85. No certified manager on staff, food worker cards not current for all food workers, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding temperatures, no accurate thermometer provided, toxic chemicals improperly stored, noncompliance with valid permit.
11 . ZIRKLE FRUIT COMPANY: 1/5/2024
Routine Inspection: 55/55. No certified manager on staff, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking procedures for food at high risk for Listeria, improper hot holding temperatures, inaccurate thermometer provided and used to evaluate temperature of TCS foods.
MORE TO READ:
Top 15 California Cities People Really Hate the Most
Here’s A Look At Every Type Of Washington License Plate
Famous Celebrities Who Went to High School in Seattle, Washington
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett