6 Best Bang for Your Buck Restaurants in Tacoma
Tacoma is home to some 200,000-plus residents and is chock full of delicious, tasty options to get something to nosh on. If you’re on a budget, like many of us, you’ll be looking for some cheap eats.
It seems that fast food joints and other eateries are charging more for food by the day, so let’s scour the city for the best bang-for-your-buck restaurants.
Locals in Tacoma are always on the hunt for the cheapest spots for meals that are filling, so Redditors shared with us the insider secrets.
One person’s cheap can be another person’s “Whoa, that’s not even cheap!” The consensus came down to these top 6 cheap spots.
El Antojo
3801 E McKinley Ave
This was the most popular choice for cheap eats in Tacoma.
Matador Happy Hour
721 Pacific Ave
The happy hour drink specials and nachos at Matador is very popular for people on a budget.
Vien Dong
3801 S Yakima Ave
This is the 3rd most popular cheap spot to eat among Redditor’s locals.
Buddy’s Chicken & Waffles
5415 S Tacoma Way
Chicken tenders and fries are cheap and get big thumbs up from local Tacoma residents.
MSM Deli
2220 S 6th Ave
Great spot for cheap sub sandwiches as well as affordable bento boxes to go.
Camp Colvos Pizza & Brewing
2104 Commerce St
Customers rave about the extra “roadie” pizza slice you can get if you order online at Camp Colvos.
Hope you have some fun finding cheap eats in Tacoma and that at least one of these restaurants on the list pleases your wallet and your stomach!
