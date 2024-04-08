I5 Freeway Hit-and-Run: Texas Man&#8217;s Tragic Death In Washington

I5 Freeway Hit-and-Run: Texas Man’s Tragic Death In Washington

Tacoma, WA/Canva

A man from Texas is dead after a hit and run near Tacoma over the weekend along the I-5 Freeway.

The Washington State Patrol is Asking for your Help

Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are asking for  witnesses  to come forward who may have observed a  hit-and-run collision that tragically resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Texas man last weekend on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Tacoma.

The Washington State Patrol Responded to the fatal hit and run near Tacoma over the weekend (Photo Credit: WSP Trooper Chris Thorson)
Details on the Crash Near Tacoma Along the I-5 Freeway

Troopers say the collision occurred just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024.  According to Troopers, the Texas man’s yellow Ford Focus was disabled and blocking an unknown lane on southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Mall when it was struck by a green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The fatal crash happened along I-5 in Tacoma (Photo Credit: Canva)
WSP Troopers Say the Suspect Stole an SUV that Had Stopped to Help the Victim

Troopers say the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck sped away from the  scene in a white GMC Acadia SUV, which was stolen from a person who had stopped to help. The stolen GMC was later found abandoned several miles down the road.

If you Have Any Information, Contact the Washington State Patrol

Investigators are seeking information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the fleeing driver. Any witnesses who observed the collision or the events surrounding it are asked to contact Detective Tessa Schahfer by emailing  tessa.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at (253) 538- 3172.

 

 

