As we peer into the crystal ball of 2024, there are some notable cuisines that locals are searching for online. Take for instance the Google Trends list of what people in Washington state have been searching for over the past thirty days, as seen below.

Washington state is known as a place to get some of the best food in the country. There’s a reason why mega popular food critics and TV chefs (like Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart) love coming here to eat. We offer cuisines infused with fusions from different cultures and restaurants that have amazing views envied all over the world.

Former and present restaurants owned by popular chefs and restaurateurs Kristi Brown, Tom Douglas, Renee Erikson, Tarik Abdullah, Ethan Stowell, Maria Hines, Eduoardo Jordan, and Matt Dillon have amazed locals and tourists alike.

Even celebrities like former NFL Seattle Seahawks players (Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor) and Shaq are opening their own restaurants to add to the rich depth, flavor, and culture found in the Washington state foodie scene.

Notable online searches this month included “Mexi-Cuban food truck”, “buffets near me”, traditional Hanukkah food, black eyed peas (no surprise because of the New Year’s Day food tradition), Huarache recipes, and the Mediterranean diet.

