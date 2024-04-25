Suspicious Man Arrested Near Kennewick Elementary School

The tragic events that unfolded Monday at Wiley Elementary School in West Richland have had a significant impact in the community and on those in education. School associated tragedies tend to raise awareness levels of those on campuses and that raised awareness led to an arrest near an elementary school in Kennewick Wednesday.

An alert Paraeducator at Amon Creek Elementary notified the School Safety Officer (SSO) of a man acting strangely in a field near the school a little after eight in the morning. The School Safety Officer program which employs only retired Law Enforcement Officers implemented by the school district in partnership with Kennewick Police had situation like this in mind when it was developed.

The SSO began to watch the man while that para called dispatch. The man was dressed in all black with what looked like tactical gear as well as a backpack. He was doing karate motions in the air. A concerned parent i n the area also put eyes on the man while the SSO used his radio to get KPD to the scene quicker.

KPD arrived, as did officers from Richland PD. The man took off on foot and ran towards Clearwater Ave. He was Identified as Jacob Corbin, 28, who had a last known address in Richland. Corbin made it to the a home in the Hanson Park neighborhood where he proceeded to hide under the deck of said home. When officers tried to make contact Corbin not on refused to answer, but refused to come out. That called for a more creative response by police.

After trying multiple less lethal options, police asked the homeowner if they could cut a hole in the deck. The homeowner allowed it. they cut one hole to get a visual and a second to get a hold on Corbin. He was removed from under the deck and arrested without additional incident.

Corbin was not armed and was booked in the Benton County Jail for three counts of Trespass 2nd, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest and possession of methamphetamine. KPD acknowledged the importance of noticing and reporting suspicious activity, especially around schools, and that Corbin never made it on school grounds, but the SSO would have been ready if he did.

KPD also put out this statement:

We are grateful for the quick actions of the para educator and parent, the actions and communications from the School Safety Officer, and the strong relationship with Kennewick School District which has increased safety for our kids so they can just focus on learning.