What Is The Weirdest Law in WA, OR, And CA?

Every State has some weird laws. Some are weird, lawmakers realized they were weird, and repealed them. Others are weird because of the era they were originally passed, then faded into obscurity and aren't enforced without ever being repealed.

There are also tongue in cheek weird laws, like Skamania County's Bigfoot protection law. The West Coast States ( Washington, Oregon, and California) have plenty. Out of all of the weird laws, these might be the winners of weirdness in each of the three States.

California - It Is Illegal To Use A Gas Powered Vacuum Cleaner

I bet you were thinking a gas powered vacuum in your house. They don't exist for obvious reasons. Back in 2021 AB 1346 passed the State Legislature banning the sale of all gas powered outdoor equipment.

The law kicked in on January 1 of this year. Outdoor gas powered vacuums include the above pictured field vacuums as well as gas powered wet/dry vacuums. Residents of Glendale, CA will be fined $100 for a first offense and $500 for a third offense.

Oregon - It Is Illegal To Hunt In A Cemetery

That's not a typo and you didn't read that wrong. I'm not exactly sure (nor do I think I want to know) what it is you would hunt for in a cemetery. All kidding, and episodes of Supernatural aside, there really is a law on the books in 'The Beaver State' prohibiting such an activity.

The law, ORS 166.645 passed in 1973, doesn't say WHY you can't hunt in a cemetery. It does say you can not take wildlife by use of a weapon or with the assistance of any mammal or bird. The more you know...

Washington State - It Is illegal To Hug Someone While Driving

If you're driving in Washington State keep your hands to yourself! If you're the passenger...keep your hands off the driver! RCW 46.61.665 was originally passed in 1927. At that time is was estimated there were enough cars for each family in the State. Maybe it was a public safety concern towards the end of the roaring 20's.

The law reads as such:

It shall be unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle upon the highways of this state when such person has in his or her embrace another person which prevents the free and unhampered operation of such vehicle. Operation of a motor vehicle in violation of this section is prima facie evidence of reckless driving.

Reckless Driving is a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine plus a 30 day suspension of your driver's license. Ouch!