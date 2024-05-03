Meet Joseph…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

5-year-old Joseph is a Siberian Husky/Pit Bull mix looking for his furever home. If there is one thing Joseph isn't lacking and that is personality. Movie stars would love to have Joseph's charisma.

TCAS TCAS loading...

The old adage that perseverance builds character really applies to this lovable boy. Joseph has had his share of trials but it hasn't dented his playful nature. Joseph thought he had his furever home in December of last year. Unfortunately he found his way back to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) without sight or sound of his owner.

Get our free mobile app

Joseph has as much energy as he does charm and if you love the outdoors, this boy is your dog. He wants to explore the world with his human whenever the situation arises. Joseph wants as much of his owner's attention as he can get.

TCAS TCAS loading...

That translates to Joseph is better situated as an only dog in the home. He can be selective with other dogs and should not be in a home with cats or other small pets. Joseph's energy and his tendency to be a puller on walks could make him a little more of a challenge in a home with small children.

TCAS TCAS loading...

All potential pets have their own unique challenges, but Joseph's boundless love and affection for people is always on display. He is devoted to his person and if your heart is half as big as Joseph's, you'll be a perfect match for this devoted doggo! If you're interested in Joseph you can stop by TCAS Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm, call at (509) 545-3740 or click here to look at the website.

TCAS TCAS loading...