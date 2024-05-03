Another Popular Kennewick Canal Drive Store is Closing

Store Closures: Canal Drive Store In Kennewick Washington

It seems like another popular clothing store on Canal Drive in Kennewick is calling it quits and its fate is uncertain.

The recent news is that rue21, a popular apparel store with locations in Union Gap and Kennewick has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to news reports, rue21 plans to close all 540 of its stores and sell its intellectual property, leaving many customers wondering about the fate of their favorite shopping destination at 6807 Canal Drive in Kennewick.

rue21 has been a staple in the fashion industry for years, offering trendy and affordable clothing options for men and women.

Its presence on Canal Drive has attracted shoppers of all ages looking for stylish pieces without breaking the bank.

facebook: rue21 facebook: rue21 loading...

Get our free mobile app

This will be the third time that rue21 has filed for bankruptcy. The store(s) filed for bankruptcy in 2003 and 2017.

The Daily News is reporting that stores will start liquidating over the next 4 - 6 weeks.

What does that mean for us here in the Tri-Cities and Union Gap?

The Union Gap store is already closed according to an article from our news partner KNDU and the fate of the Kennewick is unknown as of this writing but it appears that all 540 stores will be closed or closing in the near future.

You can read more details on the closing of rue21 here.