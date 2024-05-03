Detours Announced Along the City of Richland’s Riverfront Trail
When Will Richland's Riverfront Trail Construction Begin?
Walkers and bikers will rejoice as part of Richland Washington's Riverfront Trail is being repaired over the next few weeks.
Where Will The Delays And Detours Be Along Riverfront Trail In Richland?
The detours were announced on the City of Richland's Facebook page and judging from the comments, It has made some folks happy, even with the upcoming detours and delays that might inconvenience other people.
Here are the details according to the City of Richland on what to expect with the detours:
WSU-Tri-Cities North Richland Riverfront Trail - Work Begins May 2, 2024
Hains Street Levee Riverfront Trail - Work Begins May 13, 2024
A south section of the levee above Hains Street will be closed for asphalt removal, tree, and root removal, and repavement of the trail. Crews will remove trees growing within five feet of the trail to reduce future root damage.
Check out the Washington State DOT dig out Chinook and Cayuse passes just in time for Memorial Day weekend - You'll be amazed by the work that the WADOT does in Washington State.
19 Amazing Pics of Chinook Pass Getting Dug Out By Washington State DOT
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals