Detours Announced Along the City of Richland’s Riverfront Trail

When Will Richland's Riverfront Trail Construction Begin?

Walkers and bikers will rejoice as part of Richland Washington's Riverfront Trail is being repaired over the next few weeks.

Where Will The Delays And Detours Be Along Riverfront Trail In Richland?

The detours were announced on the City of Richland's Facebook page and judging from the comments, It has made some folks happy, even with the upcoming detours and delays that might inconvenience other people.

Here are the details according to the City of Richland on what to expect with the detours:

WSU-Tri-Cities North Richland Riverfront Trail - Work Begins May 2, 2024

A section north of Sprout Street behind the Washington State University Tri-Cities Campus that was damaged by wash out last fall will be restored and repaved. The detour includes a pedestrian friendly and separate biking route.

Hains Street Levee Riverfront Trail - Work Begins May 13, 2024

A south section of the levee above Hains Street will be closed for asphalt removal, tree, and root removal, and repavement of the trail. Crews will remove trees growing within five feet of the trail to reduce future root damage.

The approximate half-mile section of the levee, from Porters Real Barbeque to River Road will be closed to safely route users around the area. This project should be complete in approximately three - four weeks.For more information and to view the detours, visit ci.richland.wa.us/projects

