Amtrak Cascades Hits Milestone: 30-Year High Ridership

Amtrak Cascades passenger rail service in the Northwest region has announced its highest ridership in its 30-year history for March. The month of March saw 14,263 riders, indicating a remarkable 57% increase from March 2023 and showcasing the growing preference for train travel among its passengers.

Brand new ALC-42 #309 is the first unit to wear the Phase VII livery, seen at the Siemens plant in California. Photo by Mike Armstrong for Amtrak. Amtrak has rull rights.
Amtrak Cascades Routes

Amtrak Cascades operates along the Pacific Northwest corridor, serving various cities and towns in the states of Washington and Oregon. Some of the major stops along the route include:

Major Stops for Amtrak Cascades' in Washington State

Seattle, Washington, Tacoma, Washington, Olympia-Lacey, Washington, Centralia, Washington, Vancouver, Washington

Amtrak Cascades' Stops in Oregon

Portland, Oregon, Salem, Oregon, Albany, Oregon, Eugene, Oregon

Canadian Stops

Vancouver, BC,  Canada

These are just a few of the stops along the route, with additional smaller stations and stops in between. The exact route and stops may vary depending on the specific service and schedule.

Amtrak Cascades' Daily round-trip service includes:

  • Six daily round-trip trains between Portland and Seattle - 12 trains
  • Two daily round-trip trains between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, Canada - 4 trains
  • Two daily round-trip trains between Eugene and Portland - 4 trains

