Amtrak Cascades Hits Milestone: 30-Year High Ridership
Amtrak Cascades passenger rail service in the Northwest region has announced its highest ridership in its 30-year history for March. The month of March saw 14,263 riders, indicating a remarkable 57% increase from March 2023 and showcasing the growing preference for train travel among its passengers.
Amtrak Cascades Routes
HISTORIC MONTANA TRAIN STATION VANDALIZED
A historic Montana train station that has become a target for vandalism is in desperate need of repair.
