Amtrak Cascades operates along the Pacific Northwest corridor, serving various cities and towns in the states of Washington and Oregon. Some of the major stops along the route include:

Major Stops for Amtrak Cascades' in Washington State

Seattle, Washington, Tacoma, Washington, Olympia-Lacey, Washington, Centralia, Washington, Vancouver, Washington

Amtrak Cascades' Stops in Oregon

Portland, Oregon, Salem, Oregon, Albany, Oregon, Eugene, Oregon

Canadian Stops

Vancouver, BC, Canada

These are just a few of the stops along the route, with additional smaller stations and stops in between. The exact route and stops may vary depending on the specific service and schedule.

Amtrak Cascades' Daily round-trip service includes:

Six daily round-trip trains between Portland and Seattle - 12 trains

Two daily round-trip trains between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, Canada - 4 trains

Two daily round-trip trains between Eugene and Portland - 4 trains

Additional Amtrak News in the Northwest

AMTRAK ADDS MORE TRIPS IN WASHINGTON AND OREGON

More Ways to Get Home for the Holidays

This week, Amtrak Cascades, the train that runs the I-5 corridor from Vancouver, BC, Canada, to Oregon, will add 12 trips between the Emerald City and the City of Roses.