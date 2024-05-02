Kentucky Derby 2024: Post Positions Drawn and Viewing Parties Announced

I absolutely love the Kentucky Derby, well I kinda just love horse racing, but everything surrounding the Kentucky Derby is just so exciting, the traditions the passion, the bourbon, and the opportunity for a new horse to become a legend. The 150th Kentucky Derby, set to take place on May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, promises an exhilarating start to the Triple Crown season. This year, the post-position draw was held earlier than usual, giving fans more time to analyze the lineup and make their predictions. Additionally, viewing parties around Washington, like the one at Emerald Downs, offer fans a chance to celebrate the iconic event in style.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Lineup

The post position draw, typically held on the Monday before the Derby, was conducted a week early for the 2024 event. This change allows fans additional time to examine the gate assignments and strategize their bets. Notably, Post 5 and Post 10 have historically been lucky positions, while the 2023 winner, Mage, came from Post 8. Here's the official lineup of horses, along with their trainers, jockeys, and initial odds:

Dornoch: Trainer - Danny Gargan; Jockey - Luis Saez; Odds - 20-1 Sierra Leone: Trainer - Chad Brown; Jockey - Tyler Gaffalione; Odds - 3-1 Mystik Dan: Trainer - Kenny McPeek; Jockey - Brian Hernandez Jr.; Odds - 20-1 Catching Freedom: Trainer - Brad Cox; Jockey - Flavien Prat; Odds - 8-1 Catalytic: Trainer - Saffie Joseph Jr.; Jockey - Jose Ortiz; Odds - 30-1 Just Steel: Trainer - D. Wayne Lukas; Jockey - Keith Asmussen; Odds - 20-1 Honor Marie: Trainer - Whit Beckman; Jockey - Ben Curtis; Odds - 20-1 Just a Touch: Trainer - Brad Cox; Jockey - Florent Geroux; Odds - 10-1 Encino: Trainer - Brad Cox; Jockey - Axel Concepcion; Odds - 20-1 T O Password: Trainer - Daisuke Takayanagi; Jockey - Kazushi Kimura; Odds - 30-1 Forever Young: Trainer - Yoshito Yahagi; Jockey - Ryusei Sakai; Odds - 10-1 Track Phantom: Trainer - Steve Asmussen; Jockey - Joel Rosario; Odds - 20-1 West Saratoga: Trainer - Larry Demeritte; Jockey - Jesus Castanon; Odds - 50-1 Endlessly: Trainer - Michael McCarthy; Jockey - Umberto Rispoli; Odds - 30-1 Domestic Product: Trainer - Chad Brown; Jockey - Irad Ortiz Jr.; Odds - 30-1 Grand Mo the First: Trainer - Victor Barboza Jr.; Jockey - Emisael Jaramillo; Odds - 50-1 Fierceness: Trainer - Todd Pletcher; Jockey - John Velazquez; Odds - 5-2 Stronghold: Trainer - Phil D’Amato; Jockey - Antonio Fresu; Odds - 20-1 Resilience: Trainer - Bill Mott; Jockey - Junior Alvarado; Odds - 20-1 Society Man: Trainer - Danny Gargan; Jockey - Frankie Dettori; Odds - 50-1 Two horses, Epic Ride and Mugatu, are also eligible if another competitor scratches. Viewing Party at Emerald Downs

Emerald Downs will host a lively Kentucky Derby viewing party on May 4, coinciding with their 29th Opening Day. Attendees can enjoy various activities, contests, and local racing action. Gates open at 11 AM PDT, with the first race scheduled for 1:30 PM PDT. Simulcasting from Churchill Downs begins at 7:30 AM PDT, and the Derby's post time is set for 3:57 PM PDT.

Fabulous Hat & Best Dressed Contest

A major highlight of the Emerald Downs party is the $1,000 Fabulous Hat & Best Dressed Contest. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and participate in one or more of the following categories:

Best Dressed Gentleman

Best Dressed Lady

Best Dressed Girl (ages 14 and under)

Best Dressed Boy (ages 14 and under)

Best Handmade Hat

Best Horse-themed Hat

Best Dressed Couple

Three Judge’s Picks for Most Creative (3 Winners)

Each winner receives a $100 cash prize, with the deadline for entry set at 2:30 PM PDT. The panel of judges will review all entries and determine the winners.

With the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup announced and exciting events like the Emerald Downs viewing party on the horizon, horse racing fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days. Whether you're placing bets, dressing up, or simply enjoying the races, there's something for everyone during this iconic weekend. Stay tuned for more updates as the Derby approaches.

