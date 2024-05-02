Authorities seized a Russian oligarch's superyacht, which made an unexpected appearance in Everett, Washington, this week.

The superyacht, Amadea, is 348 feet long and is worth around $325 million. The ship had previously been down in California at a harbor near San Diego for the past year, but it's now being worked on by Everett Ship Repair, which specializes in boats.

The Port in Everett says the boat is expected to embark on a short voyage to Seattle when work is complete. However, no one knows how long the repairs will take. Eventually, the superyacht is expected to be sold at auction.

The Russian Oligarch Who Owned the Superyacht

The boat belonged to a Russian oligarch named Suleyman Kerimov, who was seized by authorities in Fiji by the U.S. government. The former owner, Kerimov, is accused by the U.S. of money laundering and international corruption.

"This yacht seizure should tell every corrupt Russian oligarch that they cannot hide – not even in the remotest part of the world. We will use every means of enforcing the sanctions imposed in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco at the time of the yacht's seizure.

Features of the Superyacht in Everett

The massive yacht can hold 16 guests and 36 crew members and features a helipad, infinity pool, and multiple bars.