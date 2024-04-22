A sad and tragic scene unfolded in West Richland today after a woman was killed in front of an elementary school, and another victim was found inside a nearby home.

The West Richland Police Department (WRPD) said at around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 22nd, they got a call that a person had been shot at Wiley Elementry School. Officers later confirmed that the woman had died on the school’s campus. As of Monday evening (8:45 PM), the relationship between the woman and the alleged shooter is unknown.

Police Have Identified a Suspect in the Shooting

According to WRPD spokesperson Commander Mitchell Coates, the person of interest in the shooting is 40-year-old Elias Huizar. Huizar is a former Yakima Police Officer who served from 2013-2022 and was charged with the sexual assault of a teen back in February.

Coates said that Huizar fled the scene of today's shooting in a 2009 Toyota Corolla with license plate number CBZ474. The suspect is described as 5’6” tall and weighs around 170 lbs.

West Richland shooting suspect lockdown. (Photo: 610 KONA)

A Second Victim in West Richland

A search ensued, and SWAT Officers and bomb squad crews were stationed in front of a house along South Highlands Boulevard near the school. Around 8 p.m. West Richland Police Detectives and other partner agencies served a search warrant. They discovered a second murder victim. Investigators said that the body inside the home was that of a person known by Huizar and not the suspect.

Investigators say that Huizar is armed and considered dangerous and is likely to commit more crimes.

If you have any Information, Contact the West Richland Police Department.

Officers ask anyone who sees anything unusual to contact the West Richland Police Department at their non-emergency number, 509-628-0333, or 911 if it is an emergency.

