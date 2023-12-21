Relive a 90s Classic with this Home Alone Tour

Even if you are Home Alone, you can still check out these iconic locations

For many of us, Home Alone was a staple for holiday films. Who didn't love the 1990 tale of a kid, Kevin Mcalister (Macaulay Culkin), defending his house against the “Wet Bandits” (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) using traps made from household appliances, garden tools, toys, and pet spiders?

The movie was written by John Hughes of National Lampoons, Ferris Buehler’s Day Off and 16 Candles fame, directed by Chris Columbus (Mr. Doubtfire), and takes place outside Chicago.

Home Alone has several iconic settings and locations and NewsRadio 610 KONA has a virtual tour of all the places seen in the beloved holiday film.

Home Alone Filming Locations

The McCalister Family Home

The McCalister Family, aka The “Home Alone House,” home is in Winnetka, Illinois, just outside of Chicago. The house sold in 2012 for around $1.8 Million. Not only was it the family home, but the house was the ‘battlefield” for Kevin’s traps to foil the bandits.

The Home Alone House as it appears in the movie (Photo: Home Alone Official Instagram)

You can see the house at 671 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, IL 60093-2345

The "Home Alone" House Photo: Redfin

O’Hare Airport

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport's Terminal 3 makes an appearance in the film as the McCalister family races through it to catch their flight while Kevin is back at home.

The McCalisters race through the airport via Homealone Screenshot

Terminal 3 Tampa Jay via Youtube

The Church

Exterior-Trinity United Methodist Church

Kevin hides from the “Wet Bandits” in the Nativity scene outside the Trinity United Methodist Church in Wilmette, Illinois.

Trinity United Methodist Church in Home Alone

Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 1024 Lake Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091

Trinity United Methodist Church Today

Trinity Church Photo: trinitywilmette.com Trinity Church in 2023

Interior-Grace Episcopal Church

The scene where Kevin meets his neighbor Marley was filmed at Grace Episcopal in Oak Park, Illinois.

Grace Episcopal Church in Home Alone

Kevin meets his neighbor in Grace Church

Grace Episcopal Church Today

The church is located at 924 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60301

Grace Church in 2023 Photo: www.graceoakpark.org

