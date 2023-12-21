Relive a 90s Classic with this Home Alone Tour
Even if you are Home Alone, you can still check out these iconic locations
For many of us, Home Alone was a staple for holiday films. Who didn't love the 1990 tale of a kid, Kevin Mcalister (Macaulay Culkin), defending his house against the “Wet Bandits” (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) using traps made from household appliances, garden tools, toys, and pet spiders?
The movie was written by John Hughes of National Lampoons, Ferris Buehler’s Day Off and 16 Candles fame, directed by Chris Columbus (Mr. Doubtfire), and takes place outside Chicago.
Home Alone has several iconic settings and locations and NewsRadio 610 KONA has a virtual tour of all the places seen in the beloved holiday film.
Home Alone Filming Locations
The McCalister Family Home
The McCalister Family, aka The “Home Alone House,” home is in Winnetka, Illinois, just outside of Chicago. The house sold in 2012 for around $1.8 Million. Not only was it the family home, but the house was the ‘battlefield” for Kevin’s traps to foil the bandits.
You can see the house at 671 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, IL 60093-2345
O’Hare Airport
Chicago’s O’Hare Airport's Terminal 3 makes an appearance in the film as the McCalister family races through it to catch their flight while Kevin is back at home.
The Church
Exterior-Trinity United Methodist Church
Kevin hides from the “Wet Bandits” in the Nativity scene outside the Trinity United Methodist Church in Wilmette, Illinois.
Trinity United Methodist Church in Home Alone
Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 1024 Lake Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091
Trinity United Methodist Church Today
Interior-Grace Episcopal Church
The scene where Kevin meets his neighbor Marley was filmed at Grace Episcopal in Oak Park, Illinois.
Grace Episcopal Church in Home Alone
Grace Episcopal Church Today
The church is located at 924 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60301