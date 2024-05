Richland Police authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a felony eluding event. The suspect, who fled the scene on a motorcycle, is wanted for his involvement in an incdent around 1:00 PM on Thursday afternoon near Duportail Street and SR-240.

A Description of the Wanted Biker and Motorcycle

Officers said the suspect was on a Black Kawasaki motorcycle that had no mirrors, no turn signals, no license plates. The bike also has red accessories and spikes attached to the gas tank. Police describe the suspect as a white male with a thin build.

Know Anything? Contact the Richland Police Department

The Richland Police Department is urging anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward.

If you have any details that could help in the investigation, please contact Sergeant Swanson at (509) 942-7545 or email sswanson@ci.richland.wa.us. Make sure to reference case number 24-030316 in your communication.

Your cooperation is essential in helping us bring this individual to justice. Thank you for your assistance.