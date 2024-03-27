The Richland Police need your help finding these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area. This week's feature includes a list of the suspects and their crimes below.

This week's feature deals with two separate shoplifting events from the Target store in Richland.

The First Suspected Richland Target Theif

(Case Number: 24-11307)

Police say this man is suspected of stealing over $400 worth of various merchandise from the Richland Target location. If you know anything about this case, contact Officer Shelby at the Richland Police Department and reference the case number above.

The Second Alledged Richland Target Shoplifter

(Case Number: 24-012155)

According to investigators, this suspect is wanted for a theft at the Richland Target store on Monday. They were spotted wearing a bandana as a face covering. If you know anything about this case, contact Officer Anderson at the Richland Police Department and reference the case number above.

