A local group is offering money to help improve access to health in the Tri-Cities Community.

The group is Heads Up Tri-Cities (HUTC), and it is taking requests for funding help from local non-profit (501c3) organizations that are on the front lines of addressing mental health.

Grant requests will be accepted until April 15, 2024, and the requirements for the grants can be found on their website.

“Everyone is affected when a community’s mental health needs aren’t met. Grant applicants do NOT have to specialize in mental health programs or services to be eligible,” said HUTC.

“For example, Heads Up Tri-Cities has awarded grant money to local organizations for Mental Health First Aid Training. This education educates staff in identifying and offering support to community members who may be going through mental health challenges,” they explained.

Over the past year, HUTC has Given Funds to Several Groups in the Tri-Cities

• Grace Clinic for their Spanish interpreting for Mental Health Services

• Columbia Basin College Foundation for the Student Mental Health Awareness Program

• Communities in Benton and Franklin Counties Schools for their “Fueling Bodies to Fuel Minds” program.

About Heads Up Tri-Cities:

Heads Up Tri-Cities is a local non-profit (501c3) organization committed to “Bridging the gap between unmet mental health needs in the Tri-Cities community and the organizations that provide for those needs. Heads Up Tri-Cities strives to bridge this gap through fundraising, working with community partners, and promoting awareness. For more information about Heads Up Tri-Cities, visit www.HeadsUpTC.org or check us out on Facebook at HeadsUp Tri-Cities.