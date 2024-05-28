The tagger has spray-painted the word “Gomer” and another symbol in various locations.

Property owners who have been tagged should contact the Kennewick Police Department to file a report through

The Kennewick Police Department is asking the public to help in identifying a graffiti tagger on the loose in Kennewick. Officers say the tagger has spray-painted the word “Gomer” as well as another symbol (shown in the picture below) on multiple different locations around the city.

If anyone knows anything about the graffiti artist, anonymous tips can be submitted online through

www.kpdtips.com

or through the non-emergency dispatch number, 509-628-0333. Please reference KPD 24-031418.