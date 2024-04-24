A Former Southridge High School player becomes the first player from the Tri-Cities to play for the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Photo: Dust Devils Photo: Dust Devils loading...

The Dust Devils' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, announced today (April 24, 2024) that Kennewick native Mason Martin has been assigned to the Tri-City Dust Devils roster. Currently, he is listed as an infielder and will wear #46 for the Tri-City club.

Martin was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round (508th overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft. Over the weekend, he signed with the Angels as a minor league free agent after he thought he would begin 2024 as a member of the York Revolution in the independent professional Atlantic League.

Martin with the Pirates (MLB) Martin with the Pirates (MLB) loading...

Before the Angels, Martin spent his entire pro career in the Pirates system, playing at every minor league level in their system and hitting 122 home runs while driving in 418 runs in his time in the Pittsburgh farm system.

While at Southridge High School, he hit .507 with five home runs and 30 RBIs for the Suns. Martin also earned a first-team selection in the Mid-Columbia Conference and scored 35 runs in his senior year. Before the Pirates, he was slated to go to Gonzaga.

Gesa Stadium-Pasco Martin and the Dust Devils will play at Gesa Stadium in Pasco loading...

Martin's family has a long history in baseball. His grandfather Neil played four years of minor league baseball, including a few with the Angels and a year with the 1962 Tri-City Braves. His father, Chad, played in college at Lower Columbia College and Texas State University, and his younger brother, Max, joined the professional ranks last year after the Texas Rangers drafted him in the 11th round (321st overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft.