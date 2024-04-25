Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington, announced its newest flight this week.

This fall (October 1, 2024), Alaska Airlines will fly non-stop from Pasco (PSC) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The airport said the route “marks a significant milestone for the region, addressing a longstanding need for direct connectivity to one of the West Coast's key hubs.”

The airport also said that trips to LAX make it easier for passengers to connect on flights heading internationally to Latin America, Asia, Europe, and other destinations.

The announcement of service to LAX follows a record-breaking year in 2023 with 872,578 total passengers. The addition of the Alaska Airlines flight to LAX marks the third new route to launch in 2024, following American Airlines' service to Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) in February and Avelo Airlines' upcoming twice-weekly service to the Sonoma wine country starting May 1.

Alaska Airlines will fly the Embraer 175 with 76 seats, catering to travelers on the PSC-LAX route. Tickets for this eagerly awaited service are now available for purchase at alaskaair.com.

About Tri-Cities Airport:

Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) is the largest airport in the Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon region and ranks as the third largest air carrier airport in Washington. Boasting connections to several major hubs, the airport is a gateway for Alaska, Allegiant, American, Avelo, Delta, and United Airlines. For further information about the airport, visit flytricities.com or engage with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.