A roadway in Pasco will be closed this week and that could impact some drivers on their commute.

The City of Pasco is announcing that from April 8th to April 12th, Road 44 will be closed from West Argent Road to West Argent Place for what the city says is “essential utility installation and road restoration.”

Detours will be in Place to Help Drivers Navigate the Pasco Road Closure

Officials say that detours will be in place, and they encourage you to review the attached traffic control and detour plan to get around and navigate the construction site easily. Any drivers with questions or comments or are needing further assistance are asked to contact the City of Pasco.

The City of Pasco Appreciates your Patience During the Road 44 Project

In a statement and press release on its social media page the City of Pasco says:

“Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated as we work together to enhance our city's infrastructure. Thank you for adjusting your routes and for your ongoing patience.”

Other Pasco Road Projects

The closure of part of Road 44 is not the only road project starting in Pasco this week (April 8th-12th). Sylvester Street is getting some upgrades starting today (4/8).

What Will Happen Along Pasco’s Sylvester Street?

The city says improvements will enhance safety and connectivity and will include: Improved center turn lanes, walk and bike paths, safe street crossings, more sidewalk space, and parking enhancements. According to the City, work may impact street parking along the route.