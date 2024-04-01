Drivers in Pasco will have to plan for another road closure next week.

Starting the following Monday (April 8th to April 12th), the City of Pasco will start an important road construction project along Road 44, spanning from West Argent Road to West Argent Place. This project aims to install utilities and restore the roadway.

During that week, Road 44 will be closed to all traffic. The City of Pasco expects detours and delays in that area of Road 44. During construction, motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes to and from work, school, or whatever they may have planned.

Additional Pasco Road Work Starting in April

Starting April 1st through July 30th, Oregon Avenue will be getting an update.

I-182 area project in Pasco I-182 area project in Pasco loading...

Pasco says Central Washington Asphalt will work from I-182 Freeway to East Ainsworth Avenue, replacing handicap ramps and adding a fresh asphalt overlay.

Merrick Parnell's Top Stories on NewsRadio 610 KONA

Merrick Parnell’s Top Stories on 610kona.com

Incident at a Walla Walla School District Building Sparks Concerns For Safety Protocols

An unidentified masked man raises security concerns at Walla Walla Public Schools.

Milton-Freewater Burglary And Shooting: Latest Updates On The Investigation

One is rushed to the hospital after an alleged burglary and shooting in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

Community Urged To Assist Kennewick Police In Locating Wanted Individual

The Washington State Department of Corrections and Kenneck Police are on the lookout for a wanted person.