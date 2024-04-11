Have you ever wanted to give blood?

You can come to this week in Pasco

Help the Red Cross Fill the need for more blood by donating.

American Red Cross faces 'severe blood shortage' as cancellations increase due to coronavirus loading...

You can give blood this week in the Tri-Cities.

The American Red Cross desperately needs blood donations, and donors can give blood this Friday (April 12th) in Pasco. The Pasco Police Department will host the drive, which will be held at the Pasco Police training facility (Located at 204 West Clark Street in Pasco). The donation hours are 12-5 PM.

Pasco Blood Driver Registration

You can sign up to make an appointment to give blood with this link.

Red Cross promo poster, two hands holding eachother Canva loading...

Blood Donating Tips

Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when donating.

Before your appointment, drink an extra 16 oz. of water (or other nonalcoholic drink).

Eat a healthy meal, and avoid fatty foods like hamburgers, fries, or ice cream.

Wear a shirt with sleeves that you can roll up above your elbows.

Let us know if you have a preferred arm or particular vein used successfully to draw blood.

Relax, listen to music, talk to other donors, or read while you donate.

Blood Donation Facts

Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.

A single-car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.

The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O.

One donation can help save more than one life.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.9 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2023. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment .