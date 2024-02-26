The Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco is adding yet another flight in 2024.

Another Flight has been added from the Tri-Cities

Starting on May 1st, airline passengers can now fly from the Tri-Cities to the Bay area with the addition of non-stop flights to Sonoma County. Avelo Airlines will offer non-stop service from Pasco to Sonoma's Charles M Schulz-Sonoma County Airport-STS!

The new destination is one of four new routes to the Bay Area offered by Houston-based airlines. In addition to the Tri-Cities, the airlines plans to fly from Sonoma to Kalispell, Montana, Boise, Idaho, and Portland/Salem, Oregon, with those routes beginning from May 1st to May 2nd. More info on Avelo can be found on their website:.aveloair.com.

Wine Country to Wine Country

The trip to Sonoma will allow wine lovers in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla areas to experience another world-famous area in Sonoma and Napa Valley. Currently, Sonoma has over 100+ wineries and countless world-famous vineyards in nearby Napa Valley, which is just over a half-hour drive.

Additional Direct Flights from the Tri-Cities Airport

Passengers can fly out Tri-Cities to around ten destinations across six different airlines. Direct flights from Pasco can take you to Seattle along with destinations across Colorado, California, Arizona, Utah, and Minnesota.

SEE INSIDE: Historic WWII Airliner Airbnb In Wisconsin Gallery Credit: Lauren Wells

Merrick Parnell's Top Stories