Washington State Patrol Troopers are Looking for a person, they say, shot at car along I-5 near Seattle.

In a report, detectives say that just before 11 pm on February 19, 2024, Washington State Patrol (WSP) received a 911 call from a person stating that they were shot at southbound I-5 near I-405 in Tukwila, Washington.

A Driver was shot and rushed to the Hospital in Seattle

The gunshot victim told troopers that he had sustained injuries from the gunfire and felt like he was going to pass out. Troopers arrived along with the fire department at which time it was confirmed the victim did suffer gunshot injuries and was immediately transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives say the Car was Shot Several Times

The victim was able to advise the WSP that he was driving on southbound I-5 approaching I-405 when he heard gunfire and felt pain. He had no description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle. WSP investigators say that the victim's vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the shooting.

The Washington State Patrol Needs Your Help

WSP detectives seek witnesses or anyone with information on the suspect/suspects or the suspect vehicle. If you have any info, please contact Detective Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov.