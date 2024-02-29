You will soon be able to fly directly from the Tri-Cities to Sonoma County, thanks to a new flight offering from Avelo Airlines. (You can read that story here). In anticipation of the new flight to the Bay Area, here is a look at five things you can do in Sonoma County.

Cheers to Wine Tasting: Sonoma County is renowned for its vineyards and wineries, making wine tasting a must-do activity. Explore the scenic countryside and visit some of the region's award-winning wineries to sample a variety of wines, including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Many wineries offer guided tours, tastings, and beautiful picnic spots overlooking the vineyards.

Explore the sights and Sounds of Sonoma Plaza: Sonoma Plaza, located in the heart of downtown Sonoma, is a charming historic district lined with shops, restaurants, and galleries. Take a leisurely stroll around the plaza, admire the Spanish colonial architecture, and visit landmarks such as the Sonoma Barracks and the Mission San Francisco Solano. Don't forget to stop by the Sonoma Valley Visitor Center for information on local attractions and events.

Get Out! Outdoor Recreation in Sonoma: Sonoma County boasts stunning natural scenery, making it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Hike or bike along the scenic trails of Sonoma Coast State Park or Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, home to towering redwood trees. Enjoy kayaking or canoeing along the Russian River, or go horseback riding through the rolling hills of wine country. With its mild climate, Sonoma County is perfect for outdoor activities year-round.

A Foodie’s Delight!: Indulge in Sonoma County's vibrant food scene, which showcases fresh, locally sourced ingredients and innovative culinary creations. Visit farmers' markets to sample artisanal cheeses, organic produce, and gourmet treats. Dine at acclaimed restaurants that highlight the region's farm-to-table cuisine, with dishes paired perfectly with local wines. Don't miss the chance to experience a farm-to-fork dining experience at one of Sonoma County's many farm-to-table restaurants.

Relax at a Spa: After a day of exploring Sonoma County, unwind and pamper yourself at one of the region's luxurious spas. Treat yourself to a relaxing massage, facial, or body treatment using natural and organic products. Many spas in Sonoma County offer tranquil settings surrounded by vineyards or redwood forests, providing the perfect environment for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Whether you're a wine lover, outdoor enthusiast, foodie, or spa aficionado, Sonoma County offers something for everyone to enjoy. With its scenic beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture, Sonoma County is a destination worth exploring.