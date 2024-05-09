A man is in trouble after making threats and flashing a gun at a Pasco Night Club.

Police Say the Man Caused Issues After Being Denied Entry

The Pasco Police department says that Thursday morning, officers rushed to La Tropicana nightclub on West Columbia Street after getting a call about a guy with a gun threatening to cause trouble at the entrance. According to police, he was mad about not being let in and decided to show off his weapon to the bouncers and made threats.

Pasco Police said the suspect had this gun (Photo: Pasco Police)

The Suspect was Spotted on the Dance Floor

When the police got there, they quickly went inside and found the suspect. According to officers, the suspect on the dance floor throwing gang signs at the DJ. They nabbed him before he could do anything else, grabbing a gun that looked like an AR style pistol from his waistband.

The suspected was arrested on the dance floor in Pasco (Photo: PPD)

Several other Teens Were Arrested After Police Said They Stole a Car

Meanwhile, other officers noticed another guy and two girls trying to make a run for it in a car in the parking lot in an alleged stolen car.

All three of the teens were arrested in their role in the evenings events at Pasco's La Tropicana nightclub.