The WIAA has released the 2024 High School Baseball State Tournament Brackets.

The Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) has several teams represented in the 3A and 4A Classifications.

WIAA 4A High School Baseball State Tournament Bracket

Tri-Cities and MCC in the 4A Bracket

The Tri-Cities area and the MCC are represented by Richland High School as the #1 seed.

WIAA 3A High School Baseball State Tournament Bracket

Tri-Cities and MCC in the 3A Bracket

Kennewick High School and Southridge (Kennewick, WA) will represent the 3A side. Kennewick earned the number 1 seed and Southridge got in as the #18 seed.

WIAA 3A and 4A High School Baseball State Tournament Location

The 3A and 4A High School State Championships will be played here in the Tri-Cities at Gesa Stadium in Pasco. The stadium is the home of the Tri-Cities Dust Devils, a minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

WIAA High School Baseball State Tournament Locations

2A and 1A

Joe Martin Stadium, Bellingham, Washington

The 2A and 1A High School Baseball teams will play at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham. Joe Martin Stadium is the home of the Bellingham Bells in the West Coast League (Collegiate Wood Bat Summer League). The field is also famous for being Ken Griffey Jr's first stop after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the late 1980s.

1B and 2B

Johnson-O’Brien Stadium, Ephrata

The 1B and 2B High School State Championships will be played in Ephrata in Grant County at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium. This will be the first time that the Ephrata will host any state high school sporting event.