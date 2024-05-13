2024 WIAA High School Baseball State Tournament Brackets Revealed: Richland And Kennewick Lead
The WIAA has released the 2024 High School Baseball State Tournament Brackets.
The Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) has several teams represented in the 3A and 4A Classifications.
WIAA 4A High School Baseball State Tournament Bracket
Tri-Cities and MCC in the 4A Bracket
The Tri-Cities area and the MCC are represented by Richland High School as the #1 seed.
WIAA 3A High School Baseball State Tournament Bracket
Tri-Cities and MCC in the 3A Bracket
Kennewick High School and Southridge (Kennewick, WA) will represent the 3A side. Kennewick earned the number 1 seed and Southridge got in as the #18 seed.
WIAA 3A and 4A High School Baseball State Tournament Location
The 3A and 4A High School State Championships will be played here in the Tri-Cities at Gesa Stadium in Pasco. The stadium is the home of the Tri-Cities Dust Devils, a minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
WIAA High School Baseball State Tournament Locations
2A and 1A
Joe Martin Stadium, Bellingham, Washington
The 2A and 1A High School Baseball teams will play at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham. Joe Martin Stadium is the home of the Bellingham Bells in the West Coast League (Collegiate Wood Bat Summer League). The field is also famous for being Ken Griffey Jr's first stop after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the late 1980s.
1B and 2B
Johnson-O’Brien Stadium, Ephrata
The 1B and 2B High School State Championships will be played in Ephrata in Grant County at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium. This will be the first time that the Ephrata will host any state high school sporting event.
