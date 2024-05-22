Join The Investigation: Identify Suspects In Richland Theft Cases

A Richland shopliftig suspect according to the Richland Police Department (Photo: RPD)

  • One theft involved people shoplifting from the Queensgate Target

  • Another theft involves a car break-in at the Richland Winco

  • The Richland Police needs the public to help identify these suspects wanted in alleged theft cases

Richland Police are investigating several thefts in recent weeks. Police have been looking to identify these two people who have been wanted in a car break in and  theft cases in Richland recently.

Theft Case at Queensgate Target

Richland Police Detectives need help a person who they say are involved in a shoplifting case at the Queensgate Target. Surveillance cameras got their appearance. 

Theft Case at Queensgate Target Case #24-020278

A Richland shoplifting suspect according to the Richland Police Department (Photo: RPD)
Car Break in Winco Parking Lot

Another case that the Richland Police Department is working on involves an alleged break of a  car parked at the Winco market parking lot and the suspects below.

Car Theft at Winco Parking Lot: Case #24-020588

Richland Police say these people are involved with a car break in at Winco
(Photo: RPD)
If you Know Anything, Contact the Richland Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these cases and people, please call the Richland Police non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number. Your help is invaluable in resolving these cases.

