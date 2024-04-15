We all know high school can be some of the most challenging years for some and it can also be a time to shine. The most surprising thing about high school is you don't know who's going to have success and who's not going to have success.



Here Are 22 Famous Alumni Of Richland High School In Richland Washington

One of the most successful students from my high school days was Bryan Fuller. Bryan was in a grade above at Clarkston High School and now he's gone to be a major television writer and producer.

Can You Name One Famous Person From Richland High School In Richland WA?

If you know the TV series "Hannibal" and "Star Trek: Discovery", you know Fuller's work and that's just the tip of the iceberg of his accomplishments.

Richland High School is no different, some alumni have gone on to some amazing accomplishments and careers behind their high school years and we are going to spotlight 22 famous Richland High School alumni that you might've gone to school with.

Get our free mobile app

Richland High School Has Famous Alumni From All Walks Of Life

Take a look at our list and see if you can spot your former classmate in our high school stroll down memory lane.

22 Famous Richland High School Bomber Alumni You Might Recognize Here are 22 famous graduates of Richland High School that you might recognize. Sports, music, space, and public service, Richland High School has quite a few distinct graduates. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Did we miss anyone? We did our best to get them all but If we left someone off the list, feel free to app chat on our mobile app and we'll add them to our list.

12 Celebrities You Could Bump Into In The Tri-Cities 12 Celebs You Could Bump Into In The Tri-Cities Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals