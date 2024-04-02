The Richland Police are warning of a new scam hitting folks in the Tri-Cities area.

The department says that people in Richland have been receiving calls from a fraudster posing as a former Richland Police sergeant. The fraudulent call usually states that the scam call victim had missed their court date with the United States. Marshalls need to submit their signatures electronically to confirm their identity.

Avoid Becoming a Victim by Using These Tips from the Richland Police Department

If you have received this call the Richland Police Department is offering these tips.

This IS A SCAM please hang up immediately!

The call appears to be from the area- They may be calling from (509) 864-6061 telephone number

Do not provide anyone you do not know with an electronic signature

Richland Police will never ask for money, electronic signatures, or personal information over the phone

When in doubt - call the Richland Police Department if you have questions!

Other Phone Scams Going on in the Tri-Cities Area

This scam is just part of other several scams in the area.

Local officers and deputies in the Tri-Cities are warning of another phone scam.

Kennewick Police and Benton County Sheriffs received complaints on Monday. Scammers, posing as law enforcement, demand money and threaten arrest for non-compliance.

