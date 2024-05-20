Kennewick Officers are asking people to help them by identifying a man wanted in a credit card fraud case in the Tri-Cities.

A Stolen Credit Card Case at the Columbia Center Mall in Tri-Cities

Officers say the suspect recently used a stolen credit card to make several purchases at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick.

If you have any information on the man wanted in the credit card case, please contact the Kennewick Police Department by either calling non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or going to kpdtips.com and referring to the case number.

The Case number in this stolen credit card case is 24-024415.

Kennewick Police have released a photo of the suspect below:

attachment-444470288_850303507134411_1980118542057667033_n (1) loading...

Stolen Credit Card Crimes

Stolen credit cards pose a threat to people and the economy. Here are some key facts about stolen credit cards and how to prevent becoming a victim

Use Secure Websites: Only enter your card details on secure, reputable websites (look for "https" in the URL). Monitor Statements: Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions. Enable Alerts: Set up alerts for suspicious activity or transactions over a certain amount. Protect Physical Cards: Keep your cards in a safe place and never share your PIN. Use EMV Chip Cards: These are harder to clone than magnetic stripe cards. Secure Online Accounts: Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication. Beware of Phishing: Don’t click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails or texts. Shred Documents: Shred statements and receipts that contain your card information. Use Digital Wallets: These can offer additional layers of security for online and contactless payments. Report Lost or Stolen Cards: Immediately notify your bank or card issuer if your card is lost or stolen.

These steps can significantly reduce the risk of credit card theft.